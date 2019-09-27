Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lpl Financial Cut Stake

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 159,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 242,048 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.99M, down from 401,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.5. About 819,399 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 46,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 103,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, down from 149,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,666 are held by North Mgmt. St Johns Investment Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1 shares. Legacy Prns Inc owns 8,000 shares. 283,183 are owned by Indexiq Ltd Liability Company. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 7,000 shares. Albert D Mason holds 26,395 shares. Landscape Capital Lc has 0.18% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Tradewinds Mngmt Llc reported 500 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 400 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 20,744 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,700 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Intersect Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Family Trust holds 3,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmeriGas Should Consider Cutting Its 12.9%-Yielding Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AmeriGas Reports Third Quarter Results; Updates Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AMERIGAS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. – APU – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MNKD, TTM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 32,106 shares to 235,031 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 2,231 shares. Bank Of America De reported 2.04M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 83,600 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 275,000 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2.76 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 62,157 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 59,369 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 23,548 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 32,452 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Advsrs Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Captrust holds 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 4,942 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 117,232 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation stated it has 12,218 shares. Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 65,236 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.56 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.