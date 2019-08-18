Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Maintains Stake in International Business Machine (IBM)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 34,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 131,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 165,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,614 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt owns 1,492 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 314,205 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Commerce accumulated 1.01% or 15,360 shares. Capwealth Lc accumulated 37,355 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.57 million shares. Cap Counsel Inc owns 16,628 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,913 shares. Interocean Cap Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,169 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Llc owns 4,937 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.42% or 11.95M shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 60,153 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Port has 27,983 shares. 13,374 were reported by Philadelphia Trust Com.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83M for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares to 153,401 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Destination Wealth Management invested in 143 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 276,058 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 2,334 shares. Palestra Management Limited Co invested in 757,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 0.34% or 3,718 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 22,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Two Sigma Securities Limited Com holds 3,052 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scotia stated it has 50,043 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,600 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

