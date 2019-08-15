Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Fiduciary Management Lifted Holding by $114.58 Million as Share Value Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74M, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 297,306 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $212.53. About 233,276 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares to 54,337 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JMP Group LLC (JMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, ROK, CME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 71,997 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $535.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.