Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Eagle Asset Management Lifted Stake by $3.91 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Has Raised by $478,678 Its Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 138,183 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 36,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 915,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.29M, up from 878,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.9. About 102,971 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Llc, Washington-based fund reported 14,451 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 68,277 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Oppenheimer accumulated 91,725 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has 4,632 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 10,680 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life has 5,509 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 9,933 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.11% or 3,553 shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 8,747 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc has invested 2.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 7.35 million shares. New Hampshire-based Harvest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,886 shares. Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y, New York-based fund reported 10,534 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (JXI) by 10,084 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,559 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 22,404 shares. Md Sass Investors holds 0.46% or 18,400 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 100 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 25.25M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cipher Cap LP stated it has 23,773 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking invested in 0.09% or 239,118 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.42% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 142,101 shares. Palladium Limited Company owns 67,103 shares. 46,751 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9,745 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Korea Invest owns 107,616 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 59,191 shares to 43,876 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 2,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).