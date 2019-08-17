Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Upped Position; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Holding by $10.20 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 100,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $39.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited invested in 7,635 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.3% or 92,694 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 811,037 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.24% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 4,891 were reported by Wetherby Asset Inc. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 23,725 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 3.79% or 6.60 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 208,499 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Axa reported 5,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Inc invested in 0% or 3,933 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83 million for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

