Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Avenir Has Lowered Its Position by $510,604; Huber Capital Management Stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Has Raised by $1.62 Million

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 465,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.98M, down from 470,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.80 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 146,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 696,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74 million, up from 550,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 766,999 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 10,100 shares to 65,648 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 50,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,066 shares, and cut its stake in Office Pptys Income Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 67,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 164,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 34,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd accumulated 958,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Weitz Management Incorporated owns 1.50 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 219,710 shares. Rmb Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 64,200 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 3,845 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 399,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 13,289 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 865,981 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.53 million shares. Huber Capital Management Lc invested 0.92% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gluskin Sheff reported 23,225 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc accumulated 118,583 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 686 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 23,548 shares. Legacy Prtnrs invested in 2,728 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.79% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 1,781 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,841 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.25M shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 2.04 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 35,233 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 275,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,935 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 32,452 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 11,002 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.