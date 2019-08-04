Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Avenir Decreased Holding; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding in Dril Quip (DRQ) by $473,175

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 77.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 3,073 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 13,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 372,802 shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 470,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38 million, down from 523,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 231,410 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.49% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 878,724 shares. 295,716 are held by Personal Capital Advsr. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 178,544 shares stake. Cibc World Inc has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amarillo Bancorp, Texas-based fund reported 9,986 shares. Everence Mgmt accumulated 4,230 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,891 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 8,055 are held by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Legal And General Gp Inc Public Limited Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 495,856 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 170 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares to 317,722 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy as the Boom Ends – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “August 30th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 292,408 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 81,314 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 2.56M shares. 32,900 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 153,742 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 3.80M shares. Element Llc stated it has 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 246,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 133,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Td Asset accumulated 14,820 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs reported 18,472 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 626,728 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip Provides Update on Bookings and Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CZR, CONN moving on S&P changes; FOX to stay in S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip Announces Management Changes NYSE:DRQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.