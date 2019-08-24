Dollar Tree Com Stk (DLTR) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Raised Position; Greenlight Capital Has Increased Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $14.58 Million as Share Price Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (DLTR) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693.25M, up from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,937 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% or 5,104 shares in its portfolio. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.67% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 5.88M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 0% stake. Stifel Finance reported 25,919 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md owns 5,107 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,728 shares. Rmb Management Ltd invested in 51,633 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,021 shares. Eagle Boston invested 1.63% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s why AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Com New (NYSE:SCHW) by 680,715 shares to 8.83M shares, valued at $377.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 2.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,153 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrepid Management stated it has 78,275 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,204 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.25% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.24% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Us Savings Bank De invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 318,401 are held by Davenport & Limited Liability Com. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 3.41M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd holds 2,050 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 31,309 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd holds 28,525 shares. Akre Capital Management Llc holds 5.09M shares or 5.64% of its portfolio.