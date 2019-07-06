Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Holder Redmond Asset Management Lowered Holding by $452,655; As Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Stock Value Declined, Capital World Investors Has Cut Its Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 658,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.03M, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 401,233 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q REV. $1.34B, EST. $1.28B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts React To Diplomat Pharmacy’s Q4 Earnings, Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important April 2019 Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines â€“ BRS, TAP, CAG and DPLO – GlobeNewswire” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: DPLO Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Waiting on Diplomat Pharmacy to Rebuild – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 211.76% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 2.16 million shares to 9.59 million shares, valued at $275.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eventbrite Inc Cl A by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 417,126 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 648,018 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) or 138,372 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Limited Company holds 1.09 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 13,104 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 52,730 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech holds 0% or 59,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 50,455 shares. Invesco Limited owns 795,907 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin Gp has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company has 21,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 38,110 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Lc has 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,700 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 119 shares. Akre Capital Mngmt Lc has 5.09M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,010 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cullinan Assocs Inc accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. London Of Virginia holds 1.84% or 2.05 million shares. Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 28,525 are owned by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Dorsal Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.09% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Lc owns 7,200 shares. Oakworth reported 7,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 38,825 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd has 28,263 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares to 59,578 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN).