Dollar General (DG) Valuation Rose While Professional Advisory Services Cut Its Holding by $1.19 Million; As Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Cwh Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.24 Million Its Holding

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.14M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares to 372,813 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,419 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 90,072 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 402,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 33,199 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 3,767 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.95 million shares. Pinnacle Finance holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 30,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 13,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has 813,971 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 573 were reported by Ftb Incorporated. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Andra Ap owns 110,200 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares to 203,255 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DG, NTNX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dollar General shares rally 7% premarket as earnings top estimates – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Tesla Insurance Draws Skeptics; Dollar General Keeps Shoppers Happy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.