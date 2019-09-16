Dollar General (DG) to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019; Last Week Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -2.61% below currents $112.95 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 17. Buckingham Research maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Thursday, September 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, May 24. See Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSE:DG) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Dollar General Corp’s current price of $157.78 translates into 0.20% yield. Dollar General Corp’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtn holds 5,000 shares. Advisory accumulated 0.04% or 5,019 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,820 shares. Liberty Capital holds 1,811 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs invested in 0.3% or 680 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sands Cap Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 153,451 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,877 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hrt Lc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 38,400 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 40,807 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $125 lowest target. $157.19’s average target is -0.37% below currents $157.78 stock price. Dollar General had 29 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17800 target in Friday, August 30 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17. Guggenheim maintained the shares of DG in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $18000 target. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. UBS has “Buy” rating and $14300 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $40.56 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.45% stake. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,290 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested in 0.06% or 181,567 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 124,114 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). M&T Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 13,877 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 2,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.26% or 31,034 shares. Curbstone Mngmt owns 6,490 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.47% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). California State Teachers Retirement owns 253,423 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 534,629 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity. Debbink Dirk J bought $19,965 worth of stock.