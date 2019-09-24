Dollar General (DG) to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019; Freds (FRED) Has 0.42 Sentiment

Freds Inc (FRED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 10 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 24 reduced and sold stakes in Freds Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.16 million shares, down from 9.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Freds Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 13 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSE:DG) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Dollar General Corp’s current price of $158.71 translates into 0.20% yield. Dollar General Corp’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $158.71. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fred's, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Weber Alan W owns 100,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.01% invested in the company for 192,180 shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 557 shares.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company has market cap of $4.46 million. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $12900 lowest target. $158.40’s average target is -0.20% below currents $158.71 stock price. Dollar General had 25 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 3. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Loop Capital. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of DG in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $142 target. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $40.80 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. It has a 25.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.