Dollar General (DG) to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019; DIGATRADE FINANCIAL COMMON SHARES (DIGAF) Shorts Up By 2562%

DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DIGAF) had an increase of 2562% in short interest. DIGAF’s SI was 133,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2562% from 5,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 17.50% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0033. About 2.70M shares traded. Digatrade Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:DIGAF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSE:DG) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Dollar General Corp’s current price of $153.17 translates into 0.21% yield. Dollar General Corp’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $153.17. About 1.75 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee

Among 16 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $125 lowest target. $157.19’s average target is 2.62% above currents $153.17 stock price. Dollar General had 29 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Friday, August 30 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, August 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. Oppenheimer maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 30 by Buckingham Research.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $39.38 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. It has a 24.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

Digatrade Financial Corp. operates as a digital asset exchange platform in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.00 million. The firm offers blockchain development services and distributed ledger technology. It currently has negative earnings. It manages a trading and matching engine that offers multi-currency settlement, and real time FX pricing and risk management.

Another recent and important Digatrade Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:DIGAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Tulip That Blossomed Into Bitcoin Will Wither And Fade – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2017.