Dollar General (DG) to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019; Banc of California (BANC) Sellers Decreased By 0.45% Their Shorts

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. BANC’s SI was 4.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 4.28M shares previously. With 302,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s short sellers to cover BANC’s short positions. The SI to Banc of California Inc’s float is 9.03%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 194,104 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSE:DG) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Dollar General Corp’s current price of $160.02 translates into 0.20% yield. Dollar General Corp’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Banc of California, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company accumulated 190,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 69,762 shares. Mendon Cap Advsr invested in 1.36% or 619,439 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 14,570 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 40,046 shares. D E Shaw And Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 79,179 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 308,692 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 23,744 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 3,886 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc has 1.46 million shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 400,000 shares.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $716.39 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 28.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 186,816 were accumulated by Bluestein R H. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 216,156 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Creative Planning owns 9,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru holds 657,327 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd holds 5,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 1,877 shares. Quantbot Techs L P invested in 32,136 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Co owns 75,334 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 9,656 shares. New York-based M&T Bank has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 5,238 shares. 75,903 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 1,837 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma stated it has 0.17% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 1.24% above currents $160.02 stock price. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 30. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. Goldman Sachs upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, July 25 report.