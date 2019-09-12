Dollar General (DG) to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019; Ansys (ANSS) Sentiment Is 1.3

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 22, 2019. (NYSE:DG) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Dollar General Corp’s current price of $156.01 translates into 0.21% yield. Dollar General Corp’s dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $156.01. About 2.35 million shares traded or 33.00% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Ansys Inc (ANSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 235 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 181 reduced and sold stakes in Ansys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 75.38 million shares, up from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ansys Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 13 to 14 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 149 Increased: 174 New Position: 61.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 53.65 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.00% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.59. About 526,239 shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. holds 6.44% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. for 60,315 shares. Mendel Money Management owns 25,438 shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 4.52% invested in the company for 120,549 shares. The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Management Inc has invested 4.35% in the stock. Harvey Investment Co Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 113,989 shares.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.05 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 41.98 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Among 18 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $152.22’s average target is -2.43% below currents $156.01 stock price. Dollar General had 37 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Monday, June 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 31 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,980 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Johnson Counsel Incorporated owns 6,930 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Tru holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pggm holds 0.49% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 721,622 shares. 72,359 are owned by Dnb Asset As. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.17% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Spf Beheer Bv reported 488,125 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 1.8% or 58,534 shares. Bbt Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 1,518 shares. Regions Financial has 0.18% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Agf Invests Inc holds 185,797 shares. Riverpark Lc reported 38,400 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,430 shares. 5.30M were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Reliant Invest Management Limited Co reported 24,815 shares.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $39.85 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. It has a 25.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.