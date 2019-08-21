Dollar General (DG) Stake Has Increased by Covey Capital Advisors Llc; Electron Capital Partners Position In First Solar (FSLR) Was Has Boosted

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 535,863 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 1.50M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sei Invs Company holds 185,462 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 14,135 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 263,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.61% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 228,213 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.06% or 461,577 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Americas Inc owns 53,310 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Inc Wi holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4.05M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 37,504 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 445 are owned by Sun Life.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Bears and Bulls Have Both Won â€” Now What? – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SolarEdge (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Acquires 200 MW Solar Project in Texas – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of First Solar Gained 13.2% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is First Solar a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Another Bullish Sign for Solar Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited holds 0% or 591 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 186,829 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 70,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.64 million shares. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Luminus Management invested 0.3% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 1.42M shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 880,772 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 365,415 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 15,300 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 80,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 119 shares. Daiwa Sb has 258,309 shares.