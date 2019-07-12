Dollar General (DG) Stake Has Boosted by Congress Asset Management Company; Crane Co (CR) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Cut Position

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 31,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 509,881 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.83 million, up from 478,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 630,741 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 18,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,850 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 106,405 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 129 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 20,500 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 19,985 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.33% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 201 shares. Capital Fund Sa invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 475 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability invested in 27,018 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,500 are held by Fiduciary. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 20,151 shares. Burney Co reported 2,625 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. $24,950 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was bought by Cook Donald G.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 9.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.41 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.83 million for 13.38 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares to 198,573 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 9,265 shares to 92,378 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 228,478 shares. Mariner Lc holds 3,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 12 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp has 22,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Water Island Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,809 shares. First Financial In invested in 0.08% or 901 shares. Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 41,143 shares or 0.61% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.29% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 1.72M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,168 shares.

