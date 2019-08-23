Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose While Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Holding by $1.19 Million; Fisher Asset Management Holds Holding in Matador Res Co (MTDR)

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 282.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 960,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.14M, up from 340,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 1.65 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares to 204,901 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 22.11 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bayerische Motoren Werke A Adr by 31,968 shares to 12,164 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc Ord by 81,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Ii.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $596,099 activity. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Robinson Bradley M. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Hairford Matthew V also bought $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, June 7. 1,500 shares were bought by Lancaster David E, worth $22,365. Adams Craig N had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000 on Wednesday, June 5. Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Monday, August 5.