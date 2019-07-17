Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake by $917,490; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Shares Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Has Upped by $335,461 Its Holding

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, up from 105,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Principal Finance Gru has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,724 shares. Chase Counsel Corp has 2.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 12,166 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Communication Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 3,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 380,967 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.73% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 63,331 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.12 million shares. Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,587 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability reported 58,526 shares. Central Bankshares has 0.86% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 32,276 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Americas has 0.51% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dubuque Bancorporation & owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (NASDAQ:INTC) by 547,801 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $22.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,500 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp.