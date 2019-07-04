Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Windacre Partnership Upped Visa (V) Position

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 842,130 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Power owns 668,210 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 152,719 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 146,050 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pictet Asset Limited has invested 1.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Numerixs Invest Tech invested 1.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zeke Capital Lc owns 92,633 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. 2.33M are held by Mackenzie Finance. Chemical Retail Bank holds 40,855 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0.57% or 2.39M shares. St Germain D J Communications stated it has 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,866 shares. Mariner Lc holds 1.11% or 563,248 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na accumulated 46,866 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa Unveils Installment Payment Capabilities to Give Shoppers Simple and Flexible Way to Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Will Remain Payments Industry Leader By Focusing On Its Cross-Border Payments Business – Forbes” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $186.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 2,765 shares. King Wealth holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,756 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,787 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Company accumulated 185,462 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking owns 254,060 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cornerstone owns 81,370 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust has 2,938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech Incorporated owns 9,800 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Co owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 48,260 shares. Valley National Advisers has 262 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 469,772 shares. Df Dent & accumulated 46,577 shares. 247,377 are owned by Prudential Inc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 26,151 shares. 174,390 were accumulated by Osterweis.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Much Will the Next Round of Tariffs Hurt Deep-Discount Shoppers? – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 22.15 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $106.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).