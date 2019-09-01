Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Holder Terril Brothers Boosted Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 2156.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 133,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 139,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32,309 shares to 582,172 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,900 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 6,800 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Industrial Etf (XLI) by 377,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,748 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).