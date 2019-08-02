Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Value Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 47.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 28,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 32,595 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26B, down from 61,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 428,924 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute; 15/05/2018 – Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc analyzed 13,465 shares as the company's stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 19,392 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 32,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 127,814 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rudman Errol M reported 10,340 shares stake. 137,467 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. Seizert Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 1.49% or 173,255 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 1.13 million shares. 198,040 are held by Fil Ltd. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Ny accumulated 2,242 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 259,041 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% or 118,105 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 84,506 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 51,991 shares in its portfolio. Wharton Business Gru holds 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 33,449 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa owns 1,089 shares. Webster Bank N A accumulated 146 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt reported 15,775 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put) by 900 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $2.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (Put) by 87,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.38 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 20.98 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 576,797 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 76,586 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,493 shares. J Goldman LP owns 96,932 shares. 8,696 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Pension Serv stated it has 333,412 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 11,308 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 475 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.99% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 32,125 shares. At National Bank invested in 0.06% or 4,099 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv owns 18,902 shares.