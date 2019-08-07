Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $1.32 Million; Shares Rose

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 155,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65M, down from 162,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 1.87 million shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 43,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.43M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 1.61M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 947,736 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $69.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronav Nv Antwerpen by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coastline Company reported 3,815 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 2,396 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,046 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.13 million shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 111,798 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.32M shares. Moreover, Lvm Mi has 2.79% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 61,732 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 4.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Financial holds 0.98% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,551 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd holds 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,273 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 345 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management owns 728 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 127,126 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 533,408 shares to 536,291 shares, valued at $68.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc. by 239,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Site Centers Corp..