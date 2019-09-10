Dollar General (DG) Share Value Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped by $917,490 Its Holding; Jcsd Capital Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Boosted by $4.90 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 1.25 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 112,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, up from 105,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 2.59M shares traded or 49.27% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares to 266,144 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 9,700 shares to 25,020 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

