Dollar General (DG) Reaches $153.52 After 9.00% Up Move; Prospector Partners Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $494,840

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 3,560 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 57,941 shares with $8.10 million value, down from 61,501 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.86% or $12.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 2.42 million shares traded or 39.55% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $39.66B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $167.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DG worth $3.57 billion more.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 10,200 shares to 44,300 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 10,900 shares and now owns 122,819 shares. Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.16% above currents $127.88 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.99 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $39.66 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

