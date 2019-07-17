Dollar General (DG) Reaches $144.61 52-Week High; Mairs & Power Has Trimmed Hormel (HRL) Stake By $8.10 Million

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Hormel (HRL) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 184,009 shares as Hormel (HRL)’s stock declined 9.06%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 5.79M shares with $259.02 million value, down from 5.97 million last quarter. Hormel now has $21.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 105,351 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE

The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) hit a new 52-week high and has $157.62 target or 9.00% above today’s $144.61 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $37.36 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $157.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.36B more. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $144.61. About 80,781 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3500 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was initiated by Stephens on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.21 million for 28.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $37.36 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 23.73 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 23.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.