Dollar General (DG) Position Has Increased by Riverhead Capital Management Llc; As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Cut Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 27,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 38,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 27.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,686 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 39,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.22M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Should the Owners of Microsoft Stock Expect From MSFTâ€™s Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade Winds, Fed Still In Focus, But Strong Micron Results Might Help Semiconductors – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 22,874 shares to 50,181 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 53,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc has invested 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 160,833 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,831 shares. 17,479 are held by Ima Wealth Inc. Front Barnett Assocs Lc invested in 8.13% or 265,712 shares. Portland Glob Advsr holds 1.01% or 15,102 shares. Diversified holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 70,122 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 3.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 104,308 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,962 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,263 shares. Towercrest Mngmt owns 15,360 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,369 shares to 7,494 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ReneSola Signs Agreement to Sell 12.3MW of China Rooftop DG Projects – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.