Dollar General (DG) Market Value Declined While Kdi Capital Partners Has Lifted by $724,115 Its Stake; Cooke & Bieler LP Holding in Progressive (PGR) Has Lowered by $586,080

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.7. About 298,329 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 763,109 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.01M, down from 771,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 332,845 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 11,445 shares. Northern Tru invested in 7.16 million shares. 197,025 were reported by Nordea Inv Mgmt. Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 345 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Uss Inv reported 156,700 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Blackrock holds 0.13% or 41.39 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 163,556 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Regions Corp stated it has 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 17,200 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.05% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James Na reported 0.17% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 52,814 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $49.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstcash Inc by 19,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax (NYSE:MD).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 32,784 shares to 167,752 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,741 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).