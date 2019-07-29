Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Declined While Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Holding; Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Share Price Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 4,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,862 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 64,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2019 : SNAP, T, SAN, S, ERIC, AMD, BP, DB, BYND, QQQ, TVIX, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 29,430 shares to 181,735 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 16,305 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,743 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 101,484 shares. Rockland Trust Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,761 shares. Hendley And Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 59,550 shares. 239,750 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Ativo Ltd Company has invested 0.84% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,193 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 3,341 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Midas Management Corp owns 25,600 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 173,125 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 391,509 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co has 9,927 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.38% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.43M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $24.42 million activity. 7,000 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 33,371 shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY, worth $3.37M on Thursday, January 31. $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.72 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp owns 1,836 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd holds 4.46% or 1.66 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 10,004 shares. Tt International has invested 1.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Spc Financial holds 0.25% or 9,665 shares in its portfolio. 215,358 were accumulated by Natixis. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 143,675 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia stated it has 34,024 shares. Amer Natl Tx holds 68,100 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 23,192 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 40,372 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 17,335 shares. 1.25M were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.83 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.