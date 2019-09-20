Dollar General (DG) Holding Raised by Haverford Financial Services Inc; Timessquare Capital Management Has Increased Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake by $2.53 Million as Stock Value Declined

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $158.11. About 289,218 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 509,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.19M, up from 495,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $164.82. About 8,227 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS DUE TO SOME TRAVEL LOGISTICS ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Tru Co holds 0.13% or 9,491 shares in its portfolio. 3.70M were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.69M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 2.08 million shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation reported 676 shares. Madison Investment has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Polar Asset Mgmt Partners accumulated 114,500 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Com holds 24,700 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Us State Bank De owns 40,107 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 657,327 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2.37M are owned by Bancshares Of America Corporation De.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Preview: Managing Costs Will Be Crucial – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 108,738 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $73.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Wholesale Club Holdin by 53,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).