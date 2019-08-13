Dollar General (DG) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $14.82 Million as Share Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Scansource (SCSC) Holding by $405,300 as Stock Value Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 124,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 8,905 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 133,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 429,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, down from 441,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 41,477 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia accumulated 34,024 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,713 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 44,070 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,920 are held by Conning. Security National Trust reported 500 shares. Moreover, Profund has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hussman Strategic Inc reported 0.73% stake. 642,507 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Cornerstone Invest Prns Limited Liability accumulated 665,800 shares or 3.54% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.03% or 3,102 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 461,577 shares. Korea Inv invested 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 314 were reported by Orrstown Serv. Hilltop Hldgs reported 0.1% stake.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.39 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,749 shares to 109,362 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,677 shares to 345,116 shares, valued at $42.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity.

