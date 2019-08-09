Dollar General (DG) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Its Stake; As Devon Energy (DVN) Valuation Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Position by $7.19 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 73,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 202,251 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, down from 276,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 892,305 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 6.52M shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt holds 2,203 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). D E Shaw And Com invested in 48,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks invested in 46,969 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 146 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.24% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 15,460 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 30,664 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 350,869 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.12% or 393,729 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 386,396 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 22,900 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 2.16% or 35,198 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 47 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening – Business Wire” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $417.05 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group I (NYSE:AIG) by 125,085 shares to 646,979 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Priceline Group Inc/The.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 1.10M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Retail Bank holds 9,951 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 3,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 15,040 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 39,958 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com invested in 254,454 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Btr Cap Inc reported 19,100 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 57,741 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 184,774 shares. Profund Ltd Co stated it has 17,390 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 3,949 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 7,333 shares.