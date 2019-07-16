Dollar General (DG) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $105.68 Million; Hwg Holdings LP Holding In Visa Com Cl A (V) Was Has Boosted

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 346,532 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 2080.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $180.05. About 2.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,481 shares to 2,332 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,415 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), Listen to This HyperSuper Car Flat Out at the Nurburgring – Live Trading News” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Razer and Visa Announce Partnership to Transform Payments in Southeast Asia – Business Wire” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust Communication, New York-based fund reported 66,006 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 0.4% or 272,200 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 101,504 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 358,139 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited reported 92 shares. Tcw Gp holds 2.00M shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 2,050 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 3.05% stake. 943,259 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Advsr. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,582 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,800 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lomas Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 146,966 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prudential has 0.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.55 million for 22.80 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $106.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.