Dollar General (DG) Holder Scholtz & Company Increased Holding; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $2.22 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 44,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares to 29,410 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,378 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg I accumulated 1,815 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 1.11% or 47,146 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.04% or 12,166 shares. Principal Gp invested in 0.25% or 2.23 million shares. Df Dent And Inc holds 0.11% or 46,577 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Brinker holds 0.03% or 7,193 shares in its portfolio. Lateef Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,984 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hexavest accumulated 531,763 shares. 613 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corporation. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs owns 22,066 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fund Management holds 0.04% or 44,070 shares. American owns 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 91,597 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd invested in 0.16% or 1.58M shares.

