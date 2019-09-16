Dollar General (DG) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $315,225; Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) Stock Value Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 595,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.53M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 707,755 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 24/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Unilever’s Pureit takes up initiatives to ensure safe drinking water; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 56,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 1.55 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Savings Bank Co reported 1.02% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 266,853 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Llc holds 213,326 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp stated it has 39,869 shares. Gradient Investments holds 9,509 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 8,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. City Holdg has 17,318 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1.14M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Company has 3.73% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 23,022 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 212,885 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shelton Cap Mgmt has 1,932 shares. Argent Tru owns 9,491 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv owns 18,011 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.