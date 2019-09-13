Dollar General (DG) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.84 Million as Valuation Rose; Pettyjohn Wood & White Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Increased by $437,892 as Stock Price Declined

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 21,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 116,748 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 137,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 647,550 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $380.03. About 1.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,182 shares to 118,268 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 28.73 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdings Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 17,318 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited owns 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,820 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd holds 1.31% or 75,334 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 74,304 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.49% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1.04 million were reported by Atlanta Management L L C. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc reported 16 shares stake. Fiduciary Inc Wi reported 3.98 million shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 175 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 28,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marco Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ameriprise Financial reported 874,982 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,353 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019