Dollar General (DG) Holder Haverford Financial Services Increased Its Holding by $2.03 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined While Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.34 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $281.7. About 642,551 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 236.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 17,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,259 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 542,559 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem Is Being Sued, So I Will Wait For The Outcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,134 shares to 86,070 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Holdings by 148,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.24 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 198,138 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 1,853 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 1% or 34,003 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Natl Tru Company has invested 0.17% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cleararc Inc has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aperio Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 209,239 shares. 53,000 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation. National Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 5,238 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Churchill Mngmt has 95,719 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 26,151 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrow reported 122 shares.