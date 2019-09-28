Dollar General (DG) Holder Dupont Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lowered Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 98,952 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, up from 90,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 333,562 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 53,413 shares to 152,411 shares, valued at $19.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,690 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).