Dollar General (DG) Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $405,000 as Shares Rose; Sky Investment Group Has Raised Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85 million shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 1.42M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile has 9,656 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bancorporation reported 29,289 shares stake. Leuthold Gru Ltd Com reported 75,334 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 144,386 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 0.66% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Burney Company holds 14,993 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Coho Ptnrs owns 1.61 million shares for 5.12% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources accumulated 72,700 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 55 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 4,562 shares. Moreover, Westover Lc has 1.99% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 29,841 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Mkts has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 3.73M shares in its portfolio.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,000 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research System Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Commerce has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.02% or 4.71 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv has invested 1.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Altfest L J holds 5,283 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.37% or 425,700 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 11,337 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd Llc invested in 2,890 shares. 81,824 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Ami Mngmt Inc invested in 0.56% or 4,491 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,220 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kornitzer Cap Ks invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1.46 million shares. Intact Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.