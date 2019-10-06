Dollar General (DG) Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $879,529 as Share Value Rose; Selz Capital Has Increased Holding in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by $1.68 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 430,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 593,629 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 6,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 12,583 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 19,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.97. About 1.95 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78,000 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,363 activity. The insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627. The insider Clayman Michael D. bought $25,136. MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 0% or 432,678 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 18,474 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank Tru owns 280 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 448,993 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 2.78 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 11,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Group Llp stated it has 162,297 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Kingdon Capital Management reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 194,802 shares. State Street invested in 1.82 million shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,637 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65 million for 29.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.