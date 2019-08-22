Dollar General (DG) EPS Estimated At $1.58; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake

Analysts expect Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report $1.58 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.95% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. DG’s profit would be $408.15M giving it 21.96 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Dollar General Corporation’s analysts see 6.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 1.50M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 18.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 956,500 shares with $17.17M value, down from 1.17 million last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 1.73 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is -1.67% below currents $138.79 stock price. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Monday, June 3 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 17. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $35.85 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,162 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,153 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.23% or 430,712 shares. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Co accumulated 7.43% or 235,061 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.22% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.20 million shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.61% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Farmers & Merchants, Nebraska-based fund reported 109 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.48% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc reported 0% stake. Johnson Gp holds 0.17% or 16,168 shares. Indiana-based Everence Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 9,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Osterweis Capital Mngmt accumulated 174,390 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Nicholson Brian T..

