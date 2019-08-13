Dollar General (DG) Analysts See $1.58 EPS; Dafna Capital Management Lifted By $1.72 Million Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holding

Analysts expect Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report $1.58 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.95% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. DG’s profit would be $408.15 million giving it 21.35 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Dollar General Corporation’s analysts see 6.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stake by 115.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 214,468 shares as Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s stock rose 46.51%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 400,294 shares with $3.24M value, up from 185,826 last quarter. Cytokinetics Inc now has $768.85M valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 309,691 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $34.86 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is 1.13% above currents $134.94 stock price. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Guggenheim. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CYTK – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First big lease lands at Kilroy’s huge Oyster Point project – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 32,862 shares to 44,380 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem stake by 81,439 shares and now owns 381,789 shares. Kura Oncology Inc was reduced too.