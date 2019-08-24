Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shareholder Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Declined While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut by $414,900 Its Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 79,603 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 82,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc holds 0% or 500 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 14,183 shares. Stieven Lp holds 374,229 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Prudential invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.18% or 6,118 shares. Regions Corp owns 17,681 shares. 7,981 are owned by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Kemnay Advisory Ser invested 0.24% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 168 shares. Cambridge has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 123,833 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 665 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sit Inv Assoc Inc holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 4,462 shares in its portfolio.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania accumulated 0.02% or 2,938 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 29,246 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 22,000 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 22.91M shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 22,918 shares. Regions Financial invested in 119,985 shares. Sather Finance Group Incorporated Inc has 2.21% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Republic Invest has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 102,741 shares. 73,430 were reported by Lpl Ltd Liability Company. Fort Ltd Partnership has 985 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Semper Augustus invested in 55,147 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com reported 85 shares stake. Sigma Planning reported 10,936 shares. California-based Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).