Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holder Leuthold Group Has Cut Position by $325,108; Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose While Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,603 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 82,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 798,154 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $295.26. About 841,107 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Drone App Wants To Control The Skies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn’t – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 72,180 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 4,955 shares. 19,247 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Badgley Phelps Bell has 43,131 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clough Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 1.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 4,388 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,657 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va stated it has 1.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Eagle Asset holds 579,190 shares. Glaxis Mngmt reported 8,420 shares stake. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,226 shares. Alps Advsr holds 2,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 32,500 shares worth $6.17 million on Friday, January 18. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Schneider David. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Analysts Are More Bullish On Dollar General Post Q1 Beat – Benzinga” on June 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ReneSola Signs Agreement to Sell 12.3MW of China Rooftop DG Projects – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ReneSola (SOL) Announces Agreement to Sell 12.3MW of China Rooftop DG Projects – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 22.99 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 4,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natl Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 333,412 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Freestone Hldgs Llc has 12,306 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtn, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,415 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 109 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 2,484 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc stated it has 2,765 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 29,907 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1.91% or 2.32 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 248,041 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 6,798 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Epoch Investment Prns reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,589 shares to 12,973 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) by 68,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).