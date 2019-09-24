Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Cut Its Holding by $13.83 Million; Trinity Inds (TRN) Share Price Declined While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 102,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 563,349 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, down from 665,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 940,416 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 605,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 896,756 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 773,919 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 06/04/2018 – Trinity Industries: After Infrastructure Spinoff, VP and Acctg Chief Mary Henderson Expected to Leave to Become Accounting Chief at the Infrastructure Company; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 274,500 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 413,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 663,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Nwq Invest Mngmt Communication reported 1.85 million shares stake. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Adirondack Research Inc has 13,221 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Old National National Bank & Trust In, a Indiana-based fund reported 22,405 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 62,274 are held by Cap Fund Sa. D E Shaw And Communications has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Mason Street Lc holds 0.03% or 69,206 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3.88% or 2.43 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 14 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 38,209 shares to 202,018 shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 8,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Agf invested in 0.3% or 185,797 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.14% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited holds 126,403 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 1,113 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 190,814 shares. Renaissance Group Llc owns 223,998 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 0.26% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dupont Mngmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 98,952 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust stated it has 1,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 491,927 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 85 shares.