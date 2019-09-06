Dollar General (Call) (DG) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Raised Position by $3.40 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Washington Trust Bank Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increased by $375,300 as Stock Rose

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 893.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 1,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,391 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $387.71. About 279,815 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (Call) (DG) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 285 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 billion, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Dollar General Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.47. About 668,363 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Lc reported 3,339 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amp Limited owns 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 102,157 shares. Heritage Invsts Management invested in 28,391 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Guardian Cap Lp owns 39,016 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,783 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1,391 are owned by Washington Retail Bank. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 61,373 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 1.43% stake. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation invested in 60,008 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 118,103 shares. Moreover, Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 1.54% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 744 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru Communication. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 3,553 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 510 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 3,921 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (GWX) by 1.17M shares to 4,475 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 306,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,321 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

