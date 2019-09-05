Dollar Gen New (DG) Valuation Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Increased Stake by $439,348; Chickasaw Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 5.33 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 770,025 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 162.07M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 10,600 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Laffer reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 280,652 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.12% or 60,536 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management holds 2,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.35% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dnb Asset As owns 318,929 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Co reported 1,669 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 60,480 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 381,300 shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares to 5.90M shares, valued at $194.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares to 15,427 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,651 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 38,332 shares. Bbr invested in 0.49% or 31,493 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated accumulated 262 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Co reported 58,526 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 2.23M shares. Longview (Guernsey) Ltd holds 4.60 million shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 0.04% or 2,971 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 2,500 shares. 5,345 are held by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Axa owns 204,302 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 109 shares. Ci Invs Inc reported 322,665 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Spc Fin has invested 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).