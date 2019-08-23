Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Value Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased Holding; Encore Wire (WIRE) Market Valuation Declined While Hood River Capital Management Raised Position by $10.93 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 9,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 26,881 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 17,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.44. About 745,373 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 33,396 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 149,674 shares to 280,961 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 70,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,249 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,787 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lincoln Corp reported 2,587 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 455,896 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 16,168 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 18,885 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc owns 9,153 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc accumulated 3,747 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech has 69,403 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 15,460 shares. City Co accumulated 16,781 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Il reported 2,822 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 263,245 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 50,215 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 71 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 6,705 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 17,049 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 156,114 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 52,653 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 2,268 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Ameriprise Fincl reported 275,187 shares stake. Invesco reported 58,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Mngmt owns 202,195 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9,132 shares to 210,890 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amyris Inc by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).