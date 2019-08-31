Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Rose While First Allied Advisory Services Trimmed Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 59,267 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 68,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK; 17/04/2018 – Jakob Bro/Thomas Morgan/Joey Baron, Pizza Express Jazz Club, London – a three-way conversation; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 07/03/2018 – DAIMLER: MORGAN STANLEY VOTING RIGHTS FELL TO 9.68% ON FEB. 28; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 09/04/2018 – Brazos Midstream Agrees to Sell Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for $1.75 Billion; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CONFIRMS THAT JOHN BRIDGEMAN HAS AGREED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT FOR SHARE SALE AND PUT & CALL OPTION

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 8,799 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 13,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 14,904 shares to 80,748 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp by 31,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

