Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Price Rose While Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pl Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.97. About 800,516 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 910,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 917,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 29,289 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $339.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $19,565 activity.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 10.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.83 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 10,656 shares to 12,542 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 21,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).